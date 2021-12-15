Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

