Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

AQN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.68. 1,842,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The stock has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

