Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $8.89 billion and $240.26 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00199530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.80 or 0.00579870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00062128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,781,092,928 coins and its circulating supply is 6,329,237,847 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

