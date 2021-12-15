Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $193.36 million and approximately $79.82 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.00 or 0.07966171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.46 or 0.99828287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

