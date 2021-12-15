Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brightworth increased its position in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 9,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Align Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $605.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $644.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

