All Sports (SOC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $888,764.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $888,764.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00207769 BTC.

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

