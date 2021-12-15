AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Marshall C. Turner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 46,061 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 17.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 33,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $748,000.

NYSE AFB opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

