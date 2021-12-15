Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.23. Allot Communications shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 175,517 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The stock has a market cap of $431.32 million, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

