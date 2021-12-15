AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Achieves $152,835.05

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $152,835.05 and $39.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

