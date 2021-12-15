Allstate (ALL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Allstate (LON: ALL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2021 – Allstate had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Allstate had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/7/2021 – Allstate had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Allstate is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Allstate had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Allstate had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on the stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at GBX 25.98 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

