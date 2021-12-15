Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $69.30 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.07910233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.30 or 1.00132237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

