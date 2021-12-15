Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $308.19 million and approximately $26.98 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00046723 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003624 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

