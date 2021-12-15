Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $168.05

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.05 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.11). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 10,693 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £98.89 million and a PE ratio of 42.18. The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

