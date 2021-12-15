Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Hills Bank & Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,969 shares of company stock valued at $516,920,221. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,899.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,897.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,763.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

