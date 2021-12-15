Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,901.61 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,897.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2,763.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,969 shares of company stock worth $516,920,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

