Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,969 shares of company stock worth $516,920,221. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,899.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,897.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,763.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

