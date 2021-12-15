Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Purchases $492,749.23 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21.

On Wednesday, October 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,528.44.

On Monday, October 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 23,086 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $311,661.00.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. 173,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,265. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $442.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.