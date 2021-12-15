Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.80

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $12.88. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 23,568 shares trading hands.

ATUSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2242 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

