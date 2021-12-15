Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.58

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.58 and traded as low as C$15.80. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$15.90, with a volume of 100,186 shares traded.

ALS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$657.58 million and a PE ratio of 13.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

