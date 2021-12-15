AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 33,494 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,494 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises 1.4% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $5,651,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

