AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $953.16. The company had a trading volume of 143,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,588,670. The company has a market capitalization of $957.23 billion, a PE ratio of 310.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,020.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total transaction of $167,803,771.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

