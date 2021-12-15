AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 6,888 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.4% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,726,000 after buying an additional 606,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after buying an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after buying an additional 488,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

