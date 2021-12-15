Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,381.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,444.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,429.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

