American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $30,212.49 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 847 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $30,212.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 275,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

