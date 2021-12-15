American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 1,599 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.97 per share, with a total value of $55,917.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. 275,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,157. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. American Assets Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

