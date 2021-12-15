American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Issue None Dividend of $2.00

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.62. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

