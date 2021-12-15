American Research & Management Co. Has $15.06 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 3.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amundi bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 323.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,335. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.31 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.87.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

