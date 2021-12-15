American Research & Management Co. Sells 3,050 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 3.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 135,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 57,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in International Business Machines by 16.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.9% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average is $136.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

