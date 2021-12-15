American Research & Management Co. Sells 655 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 55.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 7.4% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 26,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 64,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $18,215,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.21. 154,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

