American Research & Management Co. Sells 750 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $4.27 on Wednesday, hitting $149.74. 33,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,254. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

