American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of AMT opened at $273.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.71. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

