Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.03

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.10. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 29,149 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 652,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,858,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

