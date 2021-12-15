Amy W. Schulman Acquires 3,700 Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Stock

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SQZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 115,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,719. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 119,662 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 1,101.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 166,879 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

