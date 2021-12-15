Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Shares Down 8.1%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. 120,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 158,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

