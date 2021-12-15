Analysts Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. AptarGroup also reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

AptarGroup stock opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $116.67 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

