Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $576.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

