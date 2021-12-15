Analysts Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.