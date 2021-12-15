Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Post $1.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

CTXS opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,215 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,304 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

