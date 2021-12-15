Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

