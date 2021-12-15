Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $32.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.45 million and the lowest is $31.89 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $118.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.05 million to $118.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.71 million, with estimates ranging from $130.72 million to $134.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHX shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

DHX opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $292.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

