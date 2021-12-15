Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 2,038,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,089. The stock has a market cap of $174.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

