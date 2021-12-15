Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.70. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 446,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -194.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,639 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,982,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,177,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 278.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after buying an additional 488,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after buying an additional 187,001 shares during the period.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

