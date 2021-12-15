Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.70. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 446,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -194.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,639 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,982,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,177,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 278.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after buying an additional 488,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after buying an additional 187,001 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.