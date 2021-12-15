Analysts Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 635,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,720. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. CareDx has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,625. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in CareDx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CareDx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

