Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Exterran by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 144,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 701,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,950. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.77. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

