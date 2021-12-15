Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.85 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce $1.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $209.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $214.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

