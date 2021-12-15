Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

NYSE LOW opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

