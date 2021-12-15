Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.48. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,122 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,721 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. 1,669,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,936. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.