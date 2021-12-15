Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

