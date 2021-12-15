Analysts Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). TherapeuticsMD reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,306,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 466,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,611,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 519,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,493,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,736 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

