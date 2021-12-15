Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) recently:

12/13/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,598.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

11/29/2021 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/15/2021 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2021 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $1,432.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,354.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,494.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,469.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 135,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after acquiring an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

